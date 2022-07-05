Football player with paralyzing injury defies the odds, walks across graduation stage

Justus Edwards has been on a long journey to recovery.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Justus Edwards made great strides recovering from what should have been a paralyzing spinal injury while playing football -- and on Saturday, he was able to walk toward the next stage of his life.

After being told he may not be able to walk again after suffering a spinal cord injury in 2018, Edwards, with a little help, walked across the Berry College stage to get his degree.

The new college graduate was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science in December and attended his commencement ceremony at Berry College in his cap, gown and braces.

Edwards called it a "very fruitful day," while celebrating his new accomplishment.