Phyllis Ward said her daughter and son-in-law surprised her for her 65th birthday by setting up the Dr. Seuss-like display overnight.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've tried out a lot of new ways to celebrate birthdays.

From car parades to Zoom parties, it's all in an effort to stick to social distancing guidelines.

On Monday, one Houston County woman woke up to find 65 giant 'candles' in her yard for her 65th birthday.

Phyllis Ward said her daughter, Heather Smith, and son-in-law wanted to do something nice for her, since they couldn't have a party.

So they got creative, setting up a Dr. Seuss-like display of giant 'candles' and signs in Ward's yard overnight.

The candles, Ward said, are made out of pool noodles and wooden stakes.

A few signs sit in the yard too, and one of them even reads, 'I still get carded! (when I ask for my senior discount)."

She said she slept right through them setting it up, and the whole gesture made her very emotional.

"I kind of teared of when I saw it this morning," Ward said.

She said she feels very blessed to have family like her daughter.

Happy birthday Phyllis!

