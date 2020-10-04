Kentucky couple surprised with drive-by baby shower

It's not your typical baby shower, but let's be honest, nothing these days is.

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. — You could hear them coming from a mile away. A caravan of pink balloons, streamers, and horns blasting made its way down Pleasureville's Main Street. It was a big surprise to parents-to-be, Hannah and Tyler Daugherty.

"I came outside and my sister came pulling into the yard and said, 'we're going to have your baby shower, " Hannah said. "I was confused, because I was like, 'not a good time for a baby shower right now.'"

It's not your typical shower, but let's be honest, nothing these days is. More than a dozen cars, filled with families, stopped in front of the Daugherty's home, handing over gift bags to Hannah's sister, Brittany Milburn. An emotional Hannah and Tyler kept their distance, staying on the front porch and waving to family and friends.

"I was just overwhelmed that people would come out and give us gifts at this time," Hannah said.

"We're going to sanitize them and put them in Tyler's truck for a few days and then ya'll can take them into the house," Milburn told her sister.

"It's been hard being pregnant during this pandemic. It's hard not being around family members, like my own mom, mother-in-law, my sister, my aunt. I've been to the doctor by myself, ultrasounds by myself," Hannah said. "Having the parade gave me some peace."

"It's such a relief knowing everybody came together to help us. It's been a relief during this crazy time," Tyler said.

"We're just really blessed to have the people in our life. God's really blessed us," Hannah said.

