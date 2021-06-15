Kyle Busch's car will be wrapped in photos of adoptable dogs in Charlotte for Sunday's race

Cutouts of additional furry friends will also appear at the track on Sunday, sitting in Busch’s pit box where they will act as his honorary pit crew.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch, 2X NASCAR Cup Series Champion, is heading to Nashville with a new car design that features seven adoptable dogs from the Charlotte and Nashville area.

According to a news release, cutouts of additional furry friends will also appear at the track on Sunday, sitting in Busch’s pit box where they will act as his honorary pit crew, barking instructions at the driver.

As part of a collaboration, Mars Petcare's Better Cities for Pets program and Pedigree Foundation will host adoption events in Nashville and Charlotte during the race weekend and cover all adoption fees at participating shelters for any pets that find loving homes from June 18-20.

To drive awareness for the events, Kyle Busch will visit the Humane Society of Charlotte to meet some adoptable pets before heading to Nashville for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

"I'm a huge dog lover, so having Pedigree Foundation choose to feature shelter pets that are in need of homes on our No.18 Camry this weekend is really cool," Kyle Busch said. "This week I'll be meeting some of the dogs firsthand in Charlotte and have some special friends up on our pit box too. With the Better Cities for Pets program and Pedigree Foundation covering adoption fees in Charlotte and Nashville this weekend, our hope is that these pets are welcomed into the loving homes they deserve."

"We're delighted to be working alongside NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch who support our goal of ending pet homelessness," said Kimberly Spina, President of Pedigree Foundation. "To celebrate the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Nashville, we're thrilled to host adoption events with partner shelters in our hometown of Nashville and NASCAR's hometown of Charlotte, in an effort to make a real difference in both communities and give more pets the chance at loving homes."

