KYLE, Texas — Good-quality face masks can be hard to come by these days, but one woman in Kyle has come up with a creative way to make sure her neighborhood can get some whenever they need them.

Jacqueline Smith said she was taught how to sew by her abuelita as a child but struggled with it. She decided to blow dust off her machine and get to work.

Placing a bright pink Christmas tree on the sidewalk of her font house, each day she hangs the masks on its branches.

She said anyone is allowed to come by for a mask.

"It helps me just as much as it helps everyone else to get a mask, so the more I can help protect people out there, the more I can protect my loved ones and family as well," Smith said.

Smith said people have been donating money for her to buy more fabric. She said you can find her on Venmo: "Jack-Attack-".