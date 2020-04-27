Maryland couple holds fairy tale wedding after COVID-19 canceled their ceremony

The coronavirus has made Anique and Zach’s love story go viral!

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to events all around the world. Sports came to a screeching halt, concerts canceled indefinitely, and weddings pushed back my months.

For a lot of women, their wedding day is something they’ve dreamed of their whole lives. They’ve planned every detail. For Anique Graham, her wedding would’ve been the icing on the cake for her fairytale courtship.

“It was heartbreaking. When we realized that we could not have the wedding,” Anique Graham said.

They have the cutest love story.

“We went to the same high school, but we didn't know each other in high school,” Zach Graham added.

Years later, they wandered loveless in Atlanta.

“We lived in the same like neighborhood. Like less, probably less than a mile apart in Atlanta. We went to the same grocery stores, Target, Home Depot, Waffle House, and we never ran into each other,” Anique said.

Finally, their paths crossed. They crashed into each other at a party and one day on a Ferris wheel. Anique told Zach she’d spend forever with him.

“We got married at my parents’ house, March 30, 2020, around 5:30 p.m.,” the Grahams said.

They didn’t have a huge crowd. No band, no reception, but they had love.

“It, kind of re-centers you, just reminds you all like all you need is your person,” Anique added.