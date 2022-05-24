Maryland state trooper lifts car off trapped tow truck operator, saving his life

The driver became trapped when a truck he was trying to tow slipped off the tow bed and pinned him underneath.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper helped save the life of a tow trucker operator after he became trapped underneath an SUV Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an MSP trooper named Jason Reid, assigned to the Rockville Barrack, was on the scene of a car crash. The incident occurred on the ramp from eastbound I-495 to southbound Colesville Road (US 29) in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Detectives said a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working to put a Chevrolet Equinox - involved in the crash - onto the back of his tow truck. While he was trying to attach the winch to the underside of the Chevrolet Equinox, the vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck bed and fell on top of him, trapping him.

Reid saw what happened and quickly got inside the tow truck and used the control to lower the tow truck's bed to the ground. He then re-positioned it underneath the front of the Chevrolet Equinox and used the rear of the tow truck's bed to lift the car off of the man and pull him away.

The tow truck operator was taken to Suburban Hospital for treatment of his injuries.