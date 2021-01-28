Mercy Chefs to serve 2,000+ meals per day following Alabama tornado

One person was killed, and 30 were hurt, in a Fultondale tornado on Jan. 26. Now, the Mercy Chefs team is on sharing hot meals while the area recovers.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fultondale, Alabama, was hit hard by a deadly tornado on Tuesday. A teenage boy was killed, and 30 people were hurt, before the winds died down.

As the community works to rebuild their school, fix homes and get back to normal, Portsmouth's Mercy Chefs will be keeping people fed with restaurant-quality meals.

They've been sharing free meals since Wednesday, but the team plans kick up production to 2,000 - 2,500 meals per day, starting Friday.

"Mercy Chefs will prepare meals in a mobile kitchen at the Church of the Highlands Fultondale Campus, located at 3250 Lowery Parkway in Fultondale, and distribute them to first responders, debris removal crews and other volunteers," a spokesperson wrote on Tuesday. "The nonprofit is assessing the damage to see if more widespread community meals will be needed."