Navy sailors welcomed home by family at Chesapeake daycare

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake daycare hosted homecomings for two Navy families on Thursday.

Primrose School of Edinburgh Commons hosted the celebrations for two fathers who'd been overseas for seven months.

According to the daycare, the Weaverling family welcomed home Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer Weaverling and the Cassidy family welcomed home Lt. Michael Cassidy.

Classmates and teachers created handmade signs to welcome the sailors.

They even made a paper link countdown as the children "eagerly awaited their fathers’ return," the daycare said.

The two Navy sailors served with Assault Craft Unit 4 on the USS Arlington.

Welcome home, sailors! Check out these heartwarming photos of the reunion: