CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte cancer patient and his Oncologist just finished one of the most iconic marathons in the country.

Kirk Wilkerson and his primary oncologist at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Dr. Saad Usmani, MD, traveled to Boston from Charlotte to run in the Boston Marathon on April 15.

When Wilkerson was just 40 years old he went in for a routine life insurance physical and left with some devastating news.

Wilkerson, who had been preparing to run in a marathon in a few weeks, was diagnosed with smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM), an early form of multiple myeloma that has yet to develop into cancerous stages.

During their time together, Atrium Health reports, the cancer-patient bond began to grow -- the pair even traveled to Nepal together, hiking Mount Everest, as part of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s yearly fundraising challenging.

But more than just money was made during this hike. For Wilkerson and Dr. Usmani, the experience at Mount Everest strengthened their bond. “We have become incredibly close friends,” said Wilkerson. “I love him like a brother.”

Wilkerson then told his Dr. he plans on running the 2019 Boston Marathon. Dr. Usmani’s response?

“If you’re doing it, I’m doing it.”

Dr. Usmani and Wilkerson then began the intensive training for the Boston Marathon.

“We want to build on what we did in Nepal, and absorb it all and have fun along the way,” says Dr. Usmani. “Running this race is a testament to the resilience and endurance on the part of myeloma patients. When we finish, it will represent our hope and aspirations for finding a cure for this disease.”

Dr. Usmani and Wilkerson both crossed the finish line.

