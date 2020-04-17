Neighbors throw 80-year-old man surprise social distancing birthday party in Norfolk

Even when a time of self-isolation is disrupting our daily lives, neighbors in Ghent neighbors came together to celebrate one man's birthday in a special way.

NORFOLK, Va. — At the age of 80, Jim Brown of Ghent has seen the world. As an educator and former Peace Corps member, there aren't too many things that surprise him anymore.

That is until Betsy Radd and Susanne Williams decided to throw him a birthday party in the midst of a pandemic.

“We are here, our neighbors, to celebrate our other neighbor, Jim Brown's birthday party,” said Radd.

With tape on the sidewalk, marking six-feet intervals to practice social distancing, the neighborhood came together to sing and celebrate the life of an extraordinary man.

“Anybody who turns 80 certainly is entitled to a big party. Well, given the circumstance, a big party was not in the cards so we figured the next best thing we can do is be on the outside and congratulate him from the outside,” Williams said.