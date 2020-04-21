Preston Miller said he never wanted a birthday party until this year.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — While we may be apart these days, we are not alone. That's why parades like this one have become a heart-warming part of daily life these days.

This one in Tonawanda had the added bonus, it featured a lot of dogs.

Preston Miller's family says he loves dogs and that he never wanted a birthday party until this year. He turned 13 on Monday, so to make the day special, his family took to Facebook and asked people to drive by with their dogs.