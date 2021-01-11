x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital dress up for Halloween

Check out these adorable costumes!

WASHINGTON — Babies in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's National Hospital in D.C. are getting into the Halloween spirit! 

Nurses at the hospital dressed up some of the cute babies in costume, including a ladybug, an astronaut and Batman. The hospital said "Baby's first Halloween" is an important milestone for parents everywhere, and it's no different for the little ones in the NICU.

The NICU provides around-the-clock care to sick or premature babies. It has health care providers who have special training and equipment to give  babies the best possible care. 

"Bringing the Halloween fun to our littlest patients is one of the many ways we work to keep our families’ spirits high during what is often a stressful time," said Gabrielle Little with Children's National Hospital.

Check out some of the photos in the gallery below:

RELATED: Virginia mom celebrates nearly 150 days of cooking at home during pandemic for high-risk daughter

RELATED: 'A miracle': Baby delivered while mom positive with COVID-19 was intubated

WATCH NEXT: Mother-daughter nurse duo share special bond at Children's National Hospital

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Why Are There Blue Pumpkins? Autism Society promotes inclusion for trick-or-treat