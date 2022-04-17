"Some-bunny to love" | NICU babies at Riverside Regional Health Center celebrate Easter

These pictures made us smile, and we hope they make you smile, too!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Happy Easter! For those who celebrate, this is a holiday of joy, peace and excitement.

On April 16, Riverside Health System announced that they were celebrating new additions to families on Easter weekend in a special way.

"Some-bunny to love!" they wrote in a Facebook post.

"Meet a few of our little ones who “hopped” into their growing families just in time to celebrate Easter."

Nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News dressed the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in sweet costumes to celebrate.

"These sweet little ones are officially ready for their first visit from the Easter bunny," the post continued.

Several bundles of joy, including two sets of twins, cuddled up next to knitted carrots and wore adorable bunny ears. These pictures made us smile, and we hope they make you smile, too.