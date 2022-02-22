It's a girl! Norfolk 911 dispatch helps deliver baby over the phone

Both the mother and her daughter were then taken to receive care, and they are doing well.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a separate story on file about a baby that was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 in the morning.



Emergency dispatch workers are trained to provide guidance and grace in all sorts of stressful situations.

Angela Powers, who takes calls for Norfolk Fire & Rescue, was able to help in the delivery process of a baby over the phone on February 21.

A tweet from the Norfolk Department of Emergency Preparedness & Response described the order of events: Powers assured the grandma-to-be, who was with the mother at the time, that help was on the way.

But the little one was coming quickly!

Powers then successfully coached the grandmother through the delivery of the baby, which happened shortly before paramedics arrived.

She said that she could hear the baby crying, and the grandmother confirmed that the "baby is out." It's a girl!

Both the mother and her daughter were then taken to receive care and they are doing well.

"These are the exact moments our telecommunicators prepare for," said Dyan McDermott, the Chief Training Officer of the Norfolk 911 center.