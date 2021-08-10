Help a kid out: Norfolk Int'l Airport looking to reunite stuffed unicorn with its owner

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is looking to reunite a unicorn with its owner.
On Thursday afternoon, the airport shared a photo of a stuffed unicorn that was found sitting by a restroom sink at the arrivals terminal.
"As you can see, I am loved. The Airport Police are taking good care of me for now," the airport's Twitter post said.
The airport has not shared an update since yesterday, but 13News Now producers stepped up to the plate Friday morning with an on-air callout on Daybreak.
If you know something or someone that could help the owner reunite with its unicorn, call the Norfolk Airport Authority Police at 757-857-3823 or email lostandfound@norfolkairport.com.