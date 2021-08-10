Help a kid out: Norfolk Int'l Airport looking to reunite stuffed unicorn with its owner

On Thursday afternoon, the airport shared a photo of a stuffed unicorn that was found sitting by a restroom sink at the arrivals terminal.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is looking to reunite a unicorn with its owner.

"As you can see, I am loved. The Airport Police are taking good care of me for now," the airport's Twitter post said.

Please help me find my way home. My person left me in the Arrivals Terminal restroom. As you can see, I am loved 💟. The Airport Police are taking good care of me for now. Call 757-857-3823 or email lostandfound@norfolkairport.com #lostunicorn🦄 pic.twitter.com/EKq98uo6Ya — norfolkairport (@NorfolkAirport) October 7, 2021

The airport has not shared an update since yesterday, but 13News Now producers stepped up to the plate Friday morning with an on-air callout on Daybreak.