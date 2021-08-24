North Carolina leaders turn to social media to get teens to roll up their sleeves

North Carolina health leaders launched a website to provide teens with information, tools, and resources they need to educate themselves about the shot.

North Carolina health department officials are meeting teenagers where they are to grab their attention about the vaccine. Social Media.

Its new website to educate teens about the vaccine includes TikToks. These videos from local teenagers show where to get vaccinated and the process it takes.

The North Carolina Health Department launched the new site as dozens of schools in the Tarheel State are already underway for the new year.

According to the site, unvaccinated teens are making up a lot of the new cases of serious side effects but assure teens side effects from COCID-9 vaccines are extremely rare.

In North Carolina, only 62% of people eligible for the vaccine have had at least one dose.

According to the latest CMS dashboard, this past Friday alone it had 21 new COVID-19 positive students and classes haven't even started yet.

The Mayo Clinic said the delta variant is also driving up cases in unvaccinated teens and children.

With the FDA granting full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, health leaders are hoping for positive change.

CMS is teaming up with community providers next month for a vaccine clinic at several schools within the district.

It’s happening on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are by appointment:

Julius L. Chambers High, 7600 IBM Drive

South Mecklenburg High, 8900 Park Road

McClintock Middle, 1925 Rama Road

Eastway Middle, 1501 Norland Road

Ranson Middle, 5850 Statesville Road

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, 1430 Alleghany Street

International Center, 4000 Applegate Road

To learn more about the state's new website to target teenagers visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/teenvaxfacts.

