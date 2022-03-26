Off-duty Charlotte officer safely delivers baby in the backseat of car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte police officer is being celebrated after she delivered a baby
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Officer M. Brennan was directing traffic in an off-duty capacity at Sugar Creek Charter School on Thursday when she was flagged down by someone waving frantically. She ran over and noticed a woman in labor in the backseat of a vehicle.
Officer Brennan went to work putting on gloves and instructed the mother-to-be to push. After a single push, the baby arrived.
She wrapped the newborn baby in a blanket and placed the baby on the mother’s chest for skin-to-skin contact. The baby let out a cry. Directly after Mecklenburg EMS Agency - Medic and Charlotte Fire Department arrived.
Officer Brennan is being celebrated for her heroic efforts, but she's just grateful she was in the right place at the right time.
“I am a mother," Officer Brennan said. "I have children too. I am glad I was there at the right time to help."