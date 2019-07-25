TOLEDO, Ohio — We have some great news to pass along: a family who advertised on a billboard that their 3-year-old needed a kidney transplant found a match.

Back in April, WTOL reported about Ronnie Rusek. His family, desperate to find him a kidney, took out a billboard seeking a donor.

Months later, Rusek's mother said he has found his match.

Lamar Advertising ran the billboard for the family for free and to celebrate is running another billboard thanking the community.

You can see it right next to Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.

We will keep you updated on how everything goes with Rusek's transplant.