One Good Thing: Special Olympian spreads message of love

Derek “Tank” Schottle was withdrawn and bullied when he was a young boy. Special Olympics allowed him to gain confidence and transform into a leader.
Credit: AP
ADDS THAT DEREK "TANK" SCHOTTLE WAS YOUNGER WHEN HIS FATHER SAW HIM BEING BULLIED AT SCHOOL - In this photo provided by Gary Schottle, Derek "Tank" Schottle competes in the 100 meter dash as part of the Pentathlon at a Special Olympics track meet in Rosenburg, Texas, on April 8, 2017. When Tank was younger, Gary Schottle arrived at the school in time to see the other kids in line hitting and jumping on his young son. Schottle had the same thoughts any other parents would, wondering how the kids could be so mean and why Derek didn't stick up for himself. Special Olympics changed everything for Tank. He blossomed into a leader, spreading love an inspiration to everyone he met. (Gary Schottle via AP)

HOUSTON — Derek “Tank” Schottle was withdrawn and bullied when he was a young boy. 

Special Olympics allowed him to gain confidence and transform into a leader. 

Once Tank took his message of love and hope to social media, his followers soared. Now his daily affirmations spread joy to more than 100,000 Twitter followers and beyond during the bleak days of a pandemic. 

Even celebrities and professional athletes have taken notice of the man who has become an advocate for Special Olympics and anti-bullying. 

    

