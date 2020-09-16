Operation Smile co-founder featured on Lay's chip bags

It's a project meant to highlight "ordinary people doing extroardinary things," who are known for trying to bring joy to others.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The co-founder and president of Virginia Beach-based Operation Smile is being featured on chip bags as a part of the Smile with Lay’s campaign to feature community influencers.

That means you might see Kathy Magee smiling back at you from the snack aisle of the grocery store, between September and December.

Operation Smile, a nonprofit that helps provide needed surgeries to children born with cleft lips or palettes, fits the bill for this campaign.

The group organizes medical volunteers in more than 30 countries to help children eat, breathe, speak and smile like their healthy peers. And, they provide that care for free.

Magee, a former nurse and social worker, co-founded the nonprofit with her husband (Dr. William Magee) in 1982.

Purchasing special bags with the "Operation Smile" designation on the front will help benefit the nonprofit, according to a release.