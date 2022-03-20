Organization raises over $100,000 for childhood cancer research through head-shaving fundraiser

Since the event began in Hampton Roads 19 years ago, it's raised more than $2.3 million for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on childhood cancer research trials from November 14, 2019.

Community members came together to say farewell to their hair for a good cause.

On March 19, the 19th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser was held at O’Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk.

The foundation was created in 1999, and today it has events all over the country. Its main mission is to raise money for childhood cancer research through donations that people make to see their friend or family member shave their head.

In Hampton Roads, the event was started by Ed and Mary Bennett, a couple who wanted to honor their late son David, who passed away from Osteosarcoma when he was a teenager.

A statement from the organization says that since the event began in Hampton Roads 19 years ago, it has raised more than $2.3 million for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

On Saturday, 75 people bravely went bald, and 144 participants raised money for the foundation.

St. Baldrick's Day Hampton Roads 2022 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

In total, the event raised $105,541.

Part of the money will go to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters through an infrastructure research grant. They will be able to use the funds to offer over 40 clinical trials to patients with childhood cancer.