WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Seven acres full of beautiful sunflowers now in their peak are drawing families for photos and family fun.

The flowers can be found along Highway 16 and Ennis road near Weddington.

Anyone can pull into the gravel lot along the Highway and spend a little (or a lot) of time walking among the thousands of sunflowers planted as "a gift."

"Welcome to roots farm," Farmer Randy Peterson said. "This is our gift to the community. We are delighted to bring a little bit of joy, and hope and peace and smiles to our friends here in the Waxhaw, Weddington, and Charlotte area. It's about 140,000 seeds."

Peterson says to pack some patience for your visit. Highway 16 in that area will get very busy from time to time.

The upcoming weekend should bring a surge of visitors all trying to snap that perfect sunflower picture while it's nice and hot outside.

