Kindergarten students in Chesapeake learn to work hard, give back to community

The field trip to Kroger was the final step. First, they had to prepare and plan.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There were several unusually small customers filling their shopping carts at the Kroger on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

They're kindergarteners at Primrose School at Cahoon Commons, and they were there for a special reason.

During the month of November, they've been participating in their annual "Caring and Giving" food drive initiative. It's designed to teach children skills that help them develop kindness and generosity.

The field trip to Kroger to buy non-perishable items -- which they will then donate to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore -- was their final step.

First, they had to learn to do chores at home to earn money to help those in need.