NORFOLK, Va. — William Wimbish is the director of the Apartment Living Program for Tidewater Youth Services Commission.

But, that's not all he does. Every two months he takes on a different role.

That role is a personal stylist for at-risk 17 to 20-year-olds looking to transition back into the community after juvenile detention.

“I believe you dress for your success and where you see yourself in life,” said Wimbish. “Just the change in the garment can change the overall first impression."



Wednesday, he went aisle to aisle at the CHKD Thrift Store in Norfolk for one client in particular.

“[He] is going to be getting an interview at a major hotel at the oceanfront,” said Wimbish.

Wimbish will make sure that 18-year-old looks the part with a proper suit.

“I want them to look in the mirror and see themselves in a different way,” said Wimbish.

Like the suit itself, Wimbish is shaping young men.

“A trip shopping for a suit establishes that you believe they’re worth something,” said Wimbish.