Project: Life's Journey to host virtual 5K, benefit Portsmouth food drive

Proceeds from the virtual race registrations (and online donations) will benefit the Wesley Community Center food drive in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new mental health nonprofit is giving back to those in need, one step at a time.

Project: Life's Journey is hosting it's first ever 5K "Race in Place" event. To abide by pandemic restrictions, racers are being asked to report their times virtually, from their individual homes.

Benicia Gill started the mental health organization Life's Journey in Norfolk, four years ago.

Recently, she also founded Project: Life's Journey, a new nonprofit with similar goals. This organization focuses more on classes, groups and fundraisers to help others in Hampton Roads, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of its upcoming fundraisers is the Virtual 5K "Race in Place" event. It's set for May 16 at 9 a.m., and all proceeds will go to the food drive at Wesley Community Center in Portsmouth.

Gill said participants can run at home, on a treadmill or in their neighborhoods; wherever they're comfortable. Once people finish the race, they can log their times with the organization, and hopefully share in the satisfaction of doing a good deed for the community.

The core missions of Gill's nonprofits are centered on mental health, and she said by offering this race, she hoped participants would exercise the body and the mind.

"One our main focuses is going to be based on breaking mental health stigmas, and encouraging and empowering others to confront their mental health, so we will provide supportive services that will allow us to work in the community," said Gill.

Participants of the race will receive a t-shirt and metal as a token of appreciation for finishing the race.