The teen tried on a handful of prom dresses, but the purple one with pockets caught her eye. It was $700.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You might have seen the viral moment that is capturing the hearts of everyone around the world.

A teen, who traveled to Juicy Body Goddess in Charlotte, North Carolina found her dream prom dress. It was priced at $700.

Juicy Body Goddess is one of the first plus-size stores in the Carolinas that carries sizes XL to 6X.

"I want you to walk out with your head up high with confidence," owner Summer Lucille told WCNC Charlotte back in 2021.

After trying on multiple gorgeous prom dresses, a long purple sparkly dress with pockets caught the teen's eye and she immediately fell in love. Comments on the now-viral moment mentioned how the dress just made her light up.

"That dress is gorgeous on her," one TikTok commenter wrote. "Her smile made the whole look."

When she went to go buy the dress, Lucille broke the news to the family that their perfect dress was $700. The trio was shocked.

"But it's free," Lucille exclaimed.

The teen, still shocked asked, "what do you mean it's free?"

"We're giving it to you," Lucille continued.

After the viral moment, WCNC Charlotte spoke with Lucille to talk about this heartwarming interaction.

"They travel internationally," Lucille said about her clients. "It's bigger than fashion right?"

Lucille said her store gives plus-size women their confidence back.

"Women need to feel that they are here on purpose," she said. "To feel like there's nothing wrong with them. And it's okay to be a little chubby, and you can still look good. "

When asked what Lucille would say to social media trolls who try to say her shop is promoting an "unhealthy lifestyle," she said you can't put everyone in one box.

"That is just unfair," she said. "Everyone deserves love, and everyone deserves to feel good about who they are."

More videos from Juicy Body Goddess show people have now been donating money so more girls can get their dream prom dresses!

