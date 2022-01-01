Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2022nd baby born in 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 1, 2022.
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world.
This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!
The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
Liliana weighs 8 pounds, first measured in at 14.2 ounces, and is 19 inches long. She's also got perfect cheeks and a full head of hair!
Josh Darden, a spokesman for the hospital, said Liliana and her mom, Titiana, are both "doing beautifully."
Congratulations, Crowell family!