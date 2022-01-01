Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2022nd baby born in 2022

The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, on Thursday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 1, 2022.

Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world.

This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!

The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.

Liliana weighs 8 pounds, first measured in at 14.2 ounces, and is 19 inches long. She's also got perfect cheeks and a full head of hair!

Josh Darden, a spokesman for the hospital, said Liliana and her mom, Titiana, are both "doing beautifully."