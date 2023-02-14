Senior living residents in Newport News want you to take this advice on love and marriage

From us here at 13News Now, Happy Valentine's Day! We hope you take some time to learn more lessons from older generations, too.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Valentine's Day has arrived, and people of all ages fondly reflect on and celebrate the love they have for their special someone on this day.

At the Warwick Forest Active Senior Living Facility by Riverside Health Systems in Newport News, residents wanted to share their best advice for love and marriage that they've learned over the years.

Relationships take work, and couples who have truly stood the test of time tend to understand that to a certain degree.

Here are just a few pieces of sage advice we hope that you can carry with you:

