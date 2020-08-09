Share your back to school pictures! Here are some from the 13News Now team

It'll be a year like no other, but that doesn't mean our old back-to-school traditions are out the window!

NORFOLK, Va. — After a tumultuous end to the past school year as coronavirus started to spread in Virginia and North Carolina, families are ready to give virtual learning (or careful, distanced in-person instruction) another shot.

Here's a fun one: school pictures.

You may recognize these smiling faces, since they work for 13News!

GUESS WHO?! With it being back to school season we are playing a game this morning — can you guess who these little daybreakers grew up to be on staff? I’m quizzing Dan and revealing the answers now on #13NewsNow #DontTellDan pic.twitter.com/TqOqEX2RJt — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) September 8, 2020

This morning, Bethany Reese quizzed anchor Dan Kennedy on our Daybreak shows, to see if he could identify these young pictures of our staff members.

Actually, he didn't do half bad. Do you recognize which school photo is his?

First day of school photos are a sweet family tradition, and they're an easy way to add a taste of familiarity to this strange year.

As your Back to School Station, we're here to share the highlights of your students' first day back in classrooms - even if those are virtual, or you have a new homeschool setup.