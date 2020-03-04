'She's been my sunshine for 64 years:' Husband serenades wife outside nursing home window

After being admitted to a nursing home three years ago, Jerry Perkins never missed a single day of visiting his wife.

It's like a real-life Nicholas Sparks novel.

Jerry Perkins has gone to see his wife at the Oakwood Nursing Home in Alabama every day for the past three years.

"My daddy had not missed a day going to see her since she was admitted 3 years ago, 1082 days without missing a day until March 14th when they closed the doors for family," said Sandra Perkins Henry, his daughter.

The nursing home closed off the facility for visitors due to COVID-19.

After 17 days of not being able to see each other, Sandra says they were finally scheduled for their first 'window visit' Monday.

"We were allotted 10 minutes of window time," she explained. "My momma didn’t say a word, but watched intently out the window as daddy and I tried to explain to her why we couldn’t come inside yet."

One of the nurses took out a phone and put it on speaker so that she could hear her loving husband from outside the window.

"I love you," Jerry says. "I'm gonna sing you my song... listen... you are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are gray, you'll never know dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away."

Afterward, he continued:

"Did you know you're my sunshine? Even at nighttime, you're my sunshine, or when it's raining. We love you with all our hearts baby. You know we're praying for you don't you baby? Jesus loves you and we love you too."

He would later comment on the video on Facebook saying: "She has been my sunshine for 64 years."