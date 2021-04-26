Jamaican housekeeper turned viral star receives life-changing support from strangers

One woman's small moments of joy sparked generosity.

For Camille Gordon and Pamela Whittingham-Wynter, that statement couldn't prove to be truer.

Gordon is from Prince George's County, but moved to Jamaica during the pandemic, where she runs her business remotely. Miss Pam works for her in Jamaica – helping take care of her family and her home.

Some believe every experience and every encounter happen for a reason. For Camille Gordon and Pamela Whittingham-Wynter, that statement couldn't prove to be truer.

Gordon is from Prince George's County, but moved to Jamaica during the pandemic, where she runs her business remotely. Miss Pam works for her in Jamaica – helping take care of her family and her home.



"I would just catch her dancing to the music while she is wiping the windows and dancing while she's making the beds," Gordon said

Gordon began posting Miss Pam's moments of joy on Instagram, and one day her followers asked if it was OK to send her a tip.

"Someone sent her $20. Someone else sent $25. I go to her and I give her the equivalent which is $6,000 Jamaican."



The donations kept coming in – Miss Pam was overwhelmed.



"She says, 'I've never had this much money before…I really want to work on my place.'"



Miss Pam invited Gordon to her house – down a long dirt road -- to see how she was living. She had not electricity, running water, a makeshift kitchen, and she was missing parts of her roof.

She'd been working to build another home on the property – brick by brick – but after nine years, and she was still coming up empty handed.



"I was going through a valley of a shadow of darkness – going through dark times," Pam said.



That's where Miss Pam's Angels stepped in.

Gordon's network of friends – mostly from the D.C.-area – raised nearly $40,000 American in a little more than a week. A gift that would be the beginning of transforming Miss Pam's life.



"The feeling is overwhelming…I'm so happy," Pam sad. "It's opened up my heart so much to just being a better person... I've seen a whole lot of light. I'm coming through. The day is broken. Morning has come."

