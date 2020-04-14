Southeastern Grocers surprises thousands of frontline heroes with a $0 grocery total

All frontline workers throughout seven states in the Southeast were surprised with a $0 grocery total at the register.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG) rewarded thousands of customers with free groceries during Monday night’s health care professionals and first responders shopping hour.

All frontline workers shopping in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores throughout seven states in the Southeast were surprised with a $0 grocery total at the register.

“Southeastern Grocers is dedicated to being there for the community when they need us the most, and we believe there is no better time than now to show acts of kindness," Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said. "Our heroic health care professionals and first responders are on the front line every day as they work tirelessly to make our communities safer, and we want to do our part to thank them."

Southeastern Grocers said they were moved by the recent generosity of well-known filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry.

Perry partnered with Winn-Dixie on Wednesday, April 8 during the senior and high-risk shopping hour to purchase groceries for customers at all 29 Louisiana stores.

The actor spoke out about the importance of positivity during this time and how even small acts of kindness can spread hope and unite communities.

In addition to Southeastern Grocers giving back to health care professionals and first responders, the SEG Gives Foundation donated $250,000 to Feeding America in March to help its network of food banks provide much-needed support to those currently facing food insecurity throughout all communities in the Southeast.

The grocer is also offering more than 5,000 positions to individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours or job loss as a result of the mandated store and restaurant closures due to COVID-19.