Pediatric cancer survivor heads to space on SpaceX flight | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — SpaceX will make history with the first-ever all-civilian crewed mission to space. That, in itself, is incredible, but 29-year-old Haley Arceneaux will make history in her own right as well.

Haley is set to become the youngest American with a prothesis in space, as well as the first pediatric cancer survivor in space.

Haley is doing it for a great cause, too. She's raising awareness and money for St Jude Children's Research Hospital. That's where Haley spent a year in treatment when she was 10 years old. It's also where she now works as a physician assistant.

Her call sign for the space flight is NOVA, which stands for No Ordinary Vixen Astronaut. She shared how surviving cancer prepared her for her mission.

"Surviving cancer made me tough. And I think it taught me a lot about going out of my comfort zone," she said. "The journey has been so much fun. I think going to space will be almost be the cherry on top of the most incredible year I've ever had."

