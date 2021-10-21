Hundreds of students at Friendship Southeast Academy get free pair of sneakers

The initiative was led by SHOES THAT FIT, an organization that donates brand new sneakers to underprivileged kids across the country.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of students in need at Friendship Southeast Academy in D.C. received new pairs of sneakers, thanks to a generous donation from Geico.

The initiative was led by SHOES THAT FIT, an organization that donates brand new sneakers to underprivileged kids across the country.

One out of five children in the U.S. lives in poverty, according to the organization. And they said giving out a free pair of shoes can be one less thing struggling parents can worry about.

"Our Mission is to tackle one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new sneakers to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive," the organization said in a statement.

SHOES THAT FIT believes a good pair of shoes can also increase school attendance, self-esteem and behavior which can help students reach their fullest potential.

The organization said it has helped over 124,000 children across 2,600 schools in the country in 2020.