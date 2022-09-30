Suffolk Public Works saves elderly dog stuck in driveway pipe

A man called to say his elderly pup had gotten into the pipe, and some dirt had blocked her way out. Immediately, Public Works showed up with shovels.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Little Sweetpea the dog is safe after getting into a tight spot in Suffolk last week.

On Thursday, the city posted about how she got stuck in a driveway pipe and the folks who came to her rescue.

The post said a man called on Sept. 23 to say his elderly pup had gotten into the pipe, and some dirt had blocked her way out. Immediately, Public Works employees Morris Jackson and Joe Arrowood brought shovels to the scene and got to work.

"Scared and shaking, Sweetpea made her way out of the pipe, unscathed, and into the arms of her grateful owner," the post said.

“Rescuing dogs from pipes isn’t normal, everyday business for Public Works, but we were happy to assist today,” Jackson wrote.