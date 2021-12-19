This goes way beyond just the holidays. Ciaunna is hoping to create a coat and uniform closet within her school.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A 7-year-old from Mount Holly is spreading Christmas joy this holiday season.

Ciaunna Williams has started a donation drive and a GoFundMe to try and help her friends at school get coats, uniforms, socks, and other items to keep them warm this winter.

"We want to give Ciaunna’s school friends the opportunity to pick out the items they need the most," The GoFundMe page read.

This goes way beyond just the holidays, Ciaunna is hoping to create a coat and uniform closet within her school.

If you'd like to help, donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shining Hope Farms on Whipperpoll Lane in Mount Holly.

