This Charlotte company is providing students with essential items they need for college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greater Steps Scholars, formerly known as the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Fund, is hosting a summer-long dorm room and school supply drive with the goal of providing the organization's scholars with the essential items they need to pursue a college education.

Greater Steps Scholars fights poverty by helping Charlotte's most vulnerable students — those living in INLIVIAN-managed subsidized housing — access higher education by providing scholarships, mentorship, and guidance. The organization believes that financial access to a post-secondary education, combined with emotional support and social capital, will create viable paths to self-sufficiency and economic mobility for under-resourced students.

“Tuition, housing, textbooks and computers — these are the essentials we tend to think about when a student goes to college, but the true needs are often more basic than that,” Aisha Strothers, Executive Director of Greater Steps Scholars, said. “We’ve found that our scholars often struggle their freshman year due to the lack of school supplies, bedding, and toiletries. Our Dorm Room & School Supply Drive will ensure these students have all the tools they need to succeed.”

Greater Steps Scholars is asking the Charlotte community to help with donations for the Dorm Room & School Supply Drive by providing the following:

Bedding, including Bed-in-a-Bag sets that include flat and fitted sheets, pillowcases, and comforters as well as mattress pads and pillows;

including Bed-in-a-Bag sets that include flat and fitted sheets, pillowcases, and comforters as well as mattress pads and pillows; Toiletries , including shampoo and conditioner, razors and shaving cream, soap, towels and washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, shower shoes, and shower caddies;

, including shampoo and conditioner, razors and shaving cream, soap, towels and washcloths, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, shower shoes, and shower caddies; Dorm room needs such as laundry detergent, fabric softeners, laundry bags and baskets, and hangers; and

such as laundry detergent, fabric softeners, laundry bags and baskets, and hangers; and School supplies, including pens and pencils, notebooks and folders, binders, USB cord adapters, printer paper, index cards and post-it notes, dividers, and heavy-duty backpacks.

The Dorm Room & School Supply drive will run through the end of August, with supplies being disseminated to Scholars before they head off to school in the fall. To support the Drive, or arrange to drop off supplies, please contact Executive Director Aisha Strothers at executivedirector@greatersteps.org or call (704) 973-4567.

For more information on Greater Steps Scholars, please visit https://greatersteps.org/

