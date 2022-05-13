Tuskegee Airman gets thousands of cards for his 100th birthday

Victor Butler has gotten cards from 41 states.

CRANSTON, R.I. — We had to share an uplifting update.

Retired Sergeant Victor Butler is a World War II veteran and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. Butler turns 100 years old this on May 21. All he wants is birthday cards.

People from across the country have given him exactly what he wanted.

Butler has received thousands of birthday cards from 41 states. His daughter opens them, his wife counts them and he reads all of them.

The messages range from heart-warming apologies for the past, to questions about if Mr. Butler is single.

"Whoever is interested in him, I'm sorry, he's married and we're happy," his wife said.

Butler's daughter said reading the cards has made her realize what an impact her father made.

"They will explain that they realize what he went through and they apologize for their ancestors -- that makes you feel good to know that Daddy actually made a change," she said.

There's still time to send Butler a card. Here's his address:

Victor Butler, Care Of Gary Butler

P.O. Box 3523

Cranston, Rhode Island, 02910

