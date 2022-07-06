10-year-old twins save dad from drowning, recall learning CPR from movies

Brad Hassig was saved by his twin boys when he went unconscious while doing underwater meditation exercises.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sometimes life is just like a movie and an Alabama dad knows this more than anyone else after having his life saved by his own children.

Brad Hassig was saved by his 10-year-old twins when he went unconscious while doing underwater meditation exercises in his home swimming pool, according to a report by WBMA.

"I was saying the Lord's Prayer," Hassig told ABC News. "And I just, I don't ever remember finishing it."

His sons', Christian and Bridon, jumped into action when they noticed something was wrong with their dad. The boys said they remembered what they had seen in movies and began mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions, ABC News reported.

Brad told WBMA that when he came to, he heard his boys saying, "daddy come back' and 'daddy you have to be OK.'"

The family has plans to get official CPR training.

The incident comes after U.S. swimmer, Anita Alvarez, fainted in the pool during the World Championships in June. Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, knew something was wrong when she saw the swimmer sink motionless to the bottom of the pool.

Fuentes said the two-time Olympian pushed through her limits.