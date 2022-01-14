Two Virginia Beach dogs get to participate in February's Puppy Bowl

Heidi and Sammie, both from the Virginia Beach SPCA, will be on "Team Fluff" in the program on Feb. 13.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

Two adorable, wiggly, local balls of energy will be competing in the 2022 Discovery Channel Puppy Bowl.

Heidi and Sammie, both from the Virginia Beach SPCA, will be on "Team Fluff" in the program on Feb. 13. The other group of puppies will be "Team Ruff."

Heidi is a German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix, according to the Puppy Bowl's website, and Sammie is a mixed breed puppy. The program only highlights adoptable pets.

According to Discovery, 2022's bowl will have dogs from 67 organizations across 33 states.

In 2021, a Virginia dog named Marshall won both "most pupular" and "Most Valuable Puppy" (MVP). The bouncy Boston terrier is hearing impaired, but he didn't let that slow him down.