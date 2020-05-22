U.S. Naval Academy graduates toss caps as Blue Angels fly over

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Talk about perfect timing! The U.S. Naval Academy's graduating class of 2020 got quite the surprise Wednesday during their swearing-in ceremony-- a flyover.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, stationed out of Florida, surprised the new service members by soaring overtop the traditional hat toss.
Cheers of "hip hip, hooray!" were echoed three times before the aircraft arrived.
The precision pilots came from behind Bancroft Hall as the socially distant graduates tossed their hats into the air.
"Congratulations, to the United States Naval Academy graduates of 2020! Welcome to the Fleet," the Blue Angels wrote on Facebook.
A moment none are soon to forget. Here's to the class of 2020!
What other people are reading right now:
- Man who reportedly filmed Ahmaud Arbery's killing charged with murder
- Sarasota, Manatee counties approved to resume operating vacation rentals
- Sheriff: Drugs, guns and more than $30K seized in River hotel raid
- NOAA predicts busy season with 3 - 6 major hurricanes
- Data breach exposed Social Security numbers of some Floridians who applied for unemployment
- More than 1,700 coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab, Florida says
- Hospital that's been closed for almost a year get $121K in COVID-19 relief money
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter