Virginia Beach law enforcement comes together to carry Special Olympics torch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of law enforcement and correctional workers took up a torch in Virginia Beach for a special cause on Wednesday morning.

The police officers and sheriff's deputies carried the Flame of Hope on one leg of the journey toward Richmond, where Special Olympics Virginia is planning to kick off its summer games on Friday.

The runners started at the Wegmans grocery store in Virginia Beach around 7:30 a.m. They went all the way to Norfolk, where they passed off the torch to another team.

In all, the Torch Run spans eight days and 1,900 miles, a spokesperson said.