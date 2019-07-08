VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teen won a service award for her work with Operation Smile.

Mara Dempsey, 18, won the David Schick Award for her work at the 28th annual Operation Smile International Student Leadership Conference.

"I feel very honored to have won this award. I’ve seen people in the years prior who have won this award and they did amazing things on their mission," said Dempsey. "Knowing that I was recognized for the same thing, it’s really cool."

The David Schick Award is given to a college or high school student who exhibits excellent leadership qualities as well as enthusiasm, involvement and compassion on their International Operation Smile medical mission.

Dempsey won the award for her kind acts on an Operation Smile medical mission as she tended to children with facial anomalies, which is something that's close-to-home for Dempsey.

The 18-year-old was born with a cleft lip, a tear in the lip.

During the medical mission, Dempsey traveled to Durgapur, India and helped nervous patients awaiting free surgery through Operation Smile.

"I was told to bring my baby picture. To overcome the language barrier, I would just pull out my baby picture and point to my lip and then to the baby picture," Dempsey explained. "It would take a couple of seconds, but then they’d have an epiphany. It would give them peace of mind that I also had a cleft."

The teen said she gets emotional when she looks back at the pictures as she remembers the connection she made with the young patients.

"You really bond and connect with the patients. I’m so fortunate that I have this connection with what Operation Smile does and I love engaging with what they do," she said.

Dempsey became involved with Operation Smile when a physical education teacher told her about. Since then, she the Kellam High School's Operation Smile student club, and eventually became the club's President.

She's also spoken publicly about being born with a cleft condition to educate her peers and community members.

"I feel brave when I tell my story," she said. "It’s a sensitive topic for me, and I feel vulnerable when I’m in front of people talking about it. I hope my story empowers those who hear it," Dempsey added.

Operation Smile provides free surgeries to those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial differences who need it most.