'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprise at a local animal shelter

The family realized the familiar-looking dog was, in fact, their lost pet. Their dog, Solider, whose real name is Dante, went missing in another county.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tale had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!

A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week.

The family had been looking for a new dog to be a part of their family for a while, the shelter said. The family examined the animal center's adoption kennels, but no particular pup caught their eye.

"As the family was leaving, one of the kids noticed the pictures of the additional available dogs, one of the which looked very similar to their last pup," the shelter posted on Facebook.

The family realized the familiar-looking dog was, in fact, their lost pet. Their dog, Solider, whose real name is Dante, went missing in another county. Despite searching everywhere, the family didn't think he could have made it this far.

Dante was overjoyed to be reunited with his family. He was seen jumping, whining, and tail wags running from person to person.

Here’s a very happy story to end your week on a high note! A nice family came to the shelter looking to adopt a dog.... Posted by Fairfax County Animal Shelter on Friday, October 21, 2022

"Yes, they, were real and they were here to take him HOME again!!! It's clear that Dante is a very loved member of the family," the shelter said in the post.

The animal shelter was happy to see everything worked out for the best.

"Maybe this was the universe not letting them feel a connection with any other dog, because Dante was still waiting for them."