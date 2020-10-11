WATCH: 86-year-old grandma dances to 'Sunday Night Football' theme song

You can watch "Sunday Night Football" every week during the NFL season here on WGRZ Channel 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — She's been waiting all day for Sunday night!

A video of an 86-year-old woman from Montclair, California was shared by "Sunday Night Football" on social media showing off her moves to Carrie Underwood's opening theme.

The woman, Marlene, tells SNF on NBC that is it the highlight of her week when she gets to watch Sunday Night Football and dance to Underwood's songs.

A must watch: 86-year-old grandma, Marlene, of Montclair, CA dancing to @carrieunderwood's SNF open will brighten your day.



“She waits all week for Sunday Night Football - it’s the highlight of her week!” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81L9jrVLlr — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 10, 2020

And, you will be able to watch the Buffalo Bills play on "Sunday Night Football" this season. For their week 14 matchup, the Bills are home on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.