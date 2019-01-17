NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In the midst of the longest-lasting government shutdown in U.S. history, one woman wanted to do something for federal employees hard at work without pay on Thursday.

Erin Miller decided to purchase more than a dozen boxes of pizza for TSA workers at Norfolk International Airport.

Miller shared a photo with 13News Now of her alongside a few employees with pizza boxes stacked high in front of them.

"I work at EVMS and when I mentioned it to my students, I had a couple of them who wanted to come with me to deliver the food as well," Miller wrote on our Facebook page.

Miller says she bought 18 pizzas and a couple of salad trays from Sal's Pizza in Norfolk.

"Take a collection at work, at church, in your neighborhood...whatever we can do to help each other until this ends," Miller wrote.

