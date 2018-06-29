RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gabi Angelini is your typical 20-year-old recent high school graduate -- she's active, motivated, and has big dreams.

Gabi, from Raleigh N.C. also has Down syndrome.

Gabi's mom, Mary, said her daughter works at their local grocery store as a bagger and every Saturday, Gabi would get up and with a smile on her face, head to work.

"She kept getting turned down for more hours in the summer and couldn't get hired for a second job. We noticed lots of her friends were struggling to find work too and decided we needed a plan for Gabi’s future," Gabi's mom said.

One day, Gabi and her mom visited a coffee shop that employs people with disabilities and thus -- Gabi's grounds was born.

Gabi's mom said along with her paychecks, Gabi has been saving all the money she receives for her birthday and Christmas every year to open her coffee shop.

"This is more than a coffee shop for Gabi. She wants her shop to be a fun place for everyone to visit. From coffee and pastries to karaoke nights and dance parties, Gabi’s shop will be an inclusive place for the community to come together," Gabi's mom said.

