Young ladies crowned after working hard to earn the title of 'Princess for a Day'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After working hard for months, several dozen girls aged three to fifteen dressed up and walked the runway for the Hampton Roads Princess for a Day event.



The Princess for a Day Empowerment Program teaches poise and etiquette, and aims to give young ladies confidence while reminding them of their importance.



We talked to Coressa Williams, the Executive Director of Princess for a Day.



"The girls are going to walk the runway," she said. "They're going to introduce themselves, and they are going to be crowned as Princess for a Day."



"We have about 41 girls, so this is what they've worked for for six months," Williams told us.



"They have etiquette poise and they are in their gowns and they are ready to let the world know that they are being crowned as Princess for a Day.



"We also teach them how to do the runway walking so that they walk confidently," Williams continued. "We teach five star table manner - dos and don'ts - so when they go out to Mortons or Ruths Chris, they know what utensils to use and which ones not to use."



We asked a couple of the young ladies about what things they've learned as part of this program.



"No elbows on the table," said Selena Wilcox, "and I know that I'm beautiful no matter what."



"Well, at Princess for a Day, I learned how to not hide myself from people and be brave," Serenity Angus told us.



"And that's the empowerment piece," Coressa Williams said. "No matter where they are, no matter what they're facing, they need to know that they are fearfully and wonderfully made just the way that they are."