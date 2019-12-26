VIRGINIA, USA — With just a few days left in 2019, Starbucks wants to cap off the decade off by offering free coffee for the rest of the year!

From Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Starbucks will be hosting pop-up parties at a few cities around Virginia.

Eventgoers will get a free tall hot or iced espresso.

The first party in Hampton Roads will be hosted on Dec. 27 at the Starbucks at 361 Effingham Street in Portsmouth.

Locations of the parties change on a day-to-day basis. You can check where parties will be held in our area daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

More than 1,000 stores are participating nationwide.